Sri Lanka Cabinet to quit after deal on unity government

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 11 2022, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 15:11 ist
Ranil Wickremesinghe. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka's entire Cabinet will resign once an agreement is reached to form an all-party government, the prime minister's office said on Monday, as authorities try to overcome a political crisis triggered by a deep economic one.

"All the ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to that government," said the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has already offered to quit. 

Sri Lanka
World news
Ranil Wickremesinghe

