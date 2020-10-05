Sri Lanka calls for strict measures, imposes indefinite curfew in 2 towns after new Covid-19 case

The Sri Lankan has government urged people in the country to strictly follow measures issued by the health authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus after it imposed an indefinite curfew on two western provincial towns following the detection of a community case after a gap of nearly six months, officials said.

The island nation has so far recorded 3,395 coronavirus cases and 13 fatalities due to the disease.

As part of new measures, the public transport are to ask commuters to wear face masks while passengers would only be taken according to the seats available, transport authorities said.

“The railway authorities said that strict measures such as compulsory face masks, washing hands and temperature checks would be in place from tomorrow at all railway stations,” a senior official said.

In another urgent measure the government advanced the mid-year school vacation by four days.

The schools throughout the country would be shut for the second term school vacation firm tomorrow. The vacation was to start only from October 9.

An indefinite curfew has been imposed on Divulapitiya and Minwangoda towns in the suburbs of Colombo after a Covid-19 positive patient was detected on Sunday, Army Commander and Covid-19 prevention task force head Shavendra Silva said.

He said a female from Divulapitiya who works in an apparel factory was found positive for coronavirus after she was admitted to a hospital in Gampaha for fever. Nearly 50 people from her workplace and the hospital have been sent for home quarantine after she was detected positive for Covid-19.

According to officials, this is likely the first Covid-19 community case detected since April. Recent infections have come from foreign returnees.

The Sri Lankan government on June 28 completely lifted the curfew imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus after no new case of community infection was recorded for nearly two months.

However, international flights are yet to be resumed.

The island nation was under a continuous lockdown since March 20. Initially, a nationwide blanket curfew was imposed but it was later eased for about two-thirds of the country and was mostly confined to nighttime. The government had ordered partial opening of offices and businesses mid-May. From early June, the restrictions were further relaxed with public transport being allowed.

The government further relaxed the Covid-19 curfew, which was in force from 11 pm to 4 am, to only four hours from midnight to 4 am daily from June 14 onwards.

According to the new government orders, the public day on Monday at all ministries where the public was able to visit respective ministers to seek urgent attention to problems has been cancelled.