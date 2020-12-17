Sri Lanka Covid-19 patient gives birth to quadruplets

Sri Lanka Covid-19 patient gives birth to quadruplets

The hospital assembled a team of 35 medical staff, including 19 doctors, to perform the procedure on the woman, who was in her 32nd week of pregnancy

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • Dec 17 2020, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 23:24 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Sri Lankan doctors performed emergency surgery Thursday to save a pregnant Covid-19 patient, delivering quadruplets who tested negative for the virus, a state-run hospital said.

The 25-year-old woman was rushed into a Caesarean-section surgery to deliver the babies prematurely as her condition deteriorated, the director at the De Soysa maternity hospital, Sagarika Kiriwandeniya, said.

"We had to deliver the babies before full term because the mother was developing complications," Kiriwandeniya told reporters in Colombo. "The mother and her four babies are in a stable condition but under intensive care,"

The hospital assembled a team of 35 medical staff, including 19 doctors, to perform the procedure on the woman, who was in her 32nd week of pregnancy.

A rapid antigen test showed that the babies -- two boys and two girls -- do not have Covid-19, Kiriwandeniya said, adding that the multiple births added new challenges because the mother had Covid-related complications.

The babies weighed between 1.1 kilograms (2.42 pounds) and 1.6 kilograms (3.52 pounds).

Virus infections have surged in Sri Lanka since October, when the number of cases increased more than tenfold to 35,387, with 160 deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sri Lanka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
pregnancy

What's Brewing

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

China's spacecraft brings home moon samples

China's spacecraft brings home moon samples

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

 