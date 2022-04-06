Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live: Parliament proceedings to commence today with several MPs going independent

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa late on Tuesday revoked the emergency rule ordinance that had gone into effect on April 1, even as the government struggled to quell protests amid the nation's worst economic crisis in decades. Cash-strapped Sri Lanka has decided to temporarily shut its embassies in Norway and Iraq, as well as the country's Consulate General in Sydney, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more updates.
Parliament proceedings to commence today with several MPs going independent
DH Toon | Collecting alms in Chinese bowls
For years Sri Lanka was held as the model South Asian country with robust rates of economic growth despite a brutal civil war and scored consistently over India on many global indices.Read more
India on its way to face economic crisis like Sri Lanka: Sanjay Raut
While commenting on the Sri Lanka economic crisis, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on April 5 said that India is on its way to facing an economic crisis like the island country.
