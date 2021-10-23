Sri Lankan frontline workers, seniors get booster dose

Sri Lanka gives booster shots to frontline workers, seniors

The booster rollout comes ahead of the government's plans to lift months-long travel restrictions between provinces on Nov 1

AP
AP,
  • Oct 23 2021, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 18:42 ist
Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown on Oct 1 and since then, life has begun returning to normal with the reopening of cinemas, restaurants. Credit: AFP Photo

 Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to offer booster shots to front-line workers followed by the elderly as the island nation gears up to further ease Covid-19 restrictions.

Starting Nov 1, workers in the health, security, airport and tourism sectors will start receiving a third dose of vaccine, said Channa Jayasumana, the state minister of pharmaceutical production, supply and regulation.

The Pfizer booster shots will then include those above 60 years, he said.

So far, 59 per cent of the 22 million population have been vaccinated, and the Health Ministry expects the rate to rise to 70 per cent within three weeks.

The booster rollout comes ahead of the government's plans to lift months-long travel restrictions between provinces on Nov 1. The government has also announced that train service that has been halted for nearly two months would restart next week.

Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown on Oct 1 and since then, life has begun returning to normal with the reopening of cinemas, restaurants and wedding parties as Covid-19 daily cases fell to below 1,000 with less than 50 deaths.

However, a ban on public gatherings continues along with some restrictions on public transport. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Sri Lanka
Booster dose

What's Brewing

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

How you can make your social media a happier place

How you can make your social media a happier place

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

 