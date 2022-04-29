Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agrees to remove brother Mahinda as PM amid worst economic crisis

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to remove his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as the prime minister amid worst economic crisis in decades, reports AP.
More to follow...
