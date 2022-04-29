Lanka President agrees to remove brother Mahinda as PM

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agrees to remove brother Mahinda as PM amid worst economic crisis

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 29 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 14:45 ist
Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Credit: IANS Photo

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to remove his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as the prime minister amid worst economic crisis in decades, reports AP. 

