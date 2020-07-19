Sri Lankan government asks people to submit proof that Ravana used the first aircraft

The Sri Lankan government claims that enough information and facts prove that the demon king Ravana from Ramayana was in fact the first person to use an aircraft.

The government has sought the help of masses in order to gather information on Ravana. According to a News18 report, an advertisement published in a newspaper by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, requests people to share information they might have on the Lankan ruler, either as documents or books would be welcome. The ministry is looking for academic sources that would allow them to verify and establish Ravana as the first aviator who flew over 5,000 years ago.

'King Ravana was a genius. He was the first person to fly. He was an aviator. This is not mythology; it's a fact. There needs to be detailed research on this. In the next five years, we will prove this,” Civil Aviation Authority former vice-chairman Shashi Danatunge told News18.

Last year, a conference in Katunayake with civil aviation experts, historians, archaeologists, and other experts concluded that Ravana flew from Sri Lanka to modern India almost 5,000 years ago and returned safely.

Sri Lanka launched its first satellite, Raavana 1, a low-orbit cube research satellite on 17th April 2019.