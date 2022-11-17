Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in assault case

Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

The now-suspended batsman appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre court via video link from Parklea Correctional Centre

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 17 2022, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 13:21 ist
Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was granted bail in Sydney on Thursday, reversing an earlier decision in the case of the alleged sexual assault of a woman while on tour in Australia for the T20 World Cup.

The now-suspended batsman appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre court via video link from Parklea Correctional Centre, reported the Sydney Morning Herald, where he had been in custody since being refused bail on November 7.

Arrested just before 1 am on November 6, hours before the rest of Sri Lanka's team flew out, Gunathilaka has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old woman in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Police said the cricketer and woman met after talking for several days via an online dating application.

Bail conditions include a A$150,000 ($100,620) surety posted by an undisclosed person, surrender of passport, twice daily police reporting, a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am, not contacting the complainant and a ban on accessing Tinder and dating applications.

Sri Lanka Cricket has formed a three-member panel including a retired high court judge to investigate the allegations.

($1 = 1.4908 Australian dollars)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sri Lanka
Danushka Gunathilaka
Sydney
T20 World Cup
Sports News

What's Brewing

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket

Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking

Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking

 