Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe says Rajapaksa government covered up facts

Wickremesinghe says Rajapaksa govt covered up facts

Reuters
  • Jul 18 2022, 22:03 ist
Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has told broadcaster CNN that Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government was "covering up facts", while adding that he aimed to stabilize the island nation's devastated economy by the end of 2023.

"By the end of next year let's start stabilizing, and certainly by 2024 let's have a functioning economy which will start growing," Wickremesinghe told CNN in an interview.

Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Crisis
World news
Ranil Wickremesinghe

