Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Venezuela for peace talks

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is visiting Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, for the second rounds of meetings with political leaders to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing political strife in the South American nation.

Ravi Shankar was received by a delegation led by President Nicolas Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. He also met the president of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, who has been recognised as the president of Venezuela following elections earlier this year by the United States and 59 other nations.

When Ravi Shankar urged both sides to resume discussions, both sides assured him that the dialogue would begin again in the best interests of the nation. He also requested Maduro to release political prisoners.

"The suffering is mounting continuously. I urge all political leaders to come to the table, talk and resolve the conflict as soon as possible," the spiritual guru from Bengaluru said, according to a press release.