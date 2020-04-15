Strengthening WHO one of the best investment: Germany

Strengthening WHO one of the best investment, says Germany after Donald Trump cuts funding

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Apr 15 2020, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 14:59 ist

Strengthening the World Health Organization is one of the best investments, Germany's foreign minister said on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday halted funding to the Geneva-based organisation.

Trump made the move over the WHO's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, drawing condemnation from infectious disease experts as the global death toll mounted.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"Apportioning blame doesn't help. The virus knows no borders," Heiko Maas said on Twitter.

"We have to work closely together against #COVID19. One of the best investments is to strengthen the @UN, especially the under-funded @WHO, for example for developing and distributing tests and vaccines."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
WHO
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Germany
United States
Donald Trump
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 