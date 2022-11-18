Strong quake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said

AP
AP,
  • Nov 18 2022, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 21:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A strong undersea earthquake shook western Indonesia on Friday night but no serious damage or casualties were reported.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake was centered 202 kilometers (126 miles) southwest of Bengkulu at a depth of 25 kilometers (15 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake was followed by an aftershock measuring magnitude 5.4, it said.

No tsunami alert was issued by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

The USGS said there was little chance of serious economic losses or fatalities.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 270 million people, is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In October, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Sibolga, a coastal city in North Sumatra province, killing at least one person, injuring 11 and damaging more than a dozen buildings. In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province.

A powerful Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
World news
Indonesia

What's Brewing

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

 