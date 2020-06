China has said that the country is strongly concerned about the Indian government's move to ban 59 Chinese apps, which includes the popular TikTok and UC Browser.

Zhao Lijian, the Chinese Foregin Ministry spokesperson said: "We want to stress that Chinese government always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international & local laws-regulations", adding that the "Indian government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones".

More to follow