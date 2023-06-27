Eid: Sudan's RSF commander announces a unilateral truce

Sudan's RSF commander announces a unilateral truce over Eid

The truce will be effective on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 27 2023, 04:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 04:25 ist
An aerial view of the black smoke and flames at a market in Omdurman, Khartoum North, Sudan, May 17, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sudan's RSF paramilitary commander announced on Monday a unilateral truce during Muslims' Eid al Adha.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said in an audio recording aired on Al Arabiya TV the truce will be effective on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sudan
Eid
World news

