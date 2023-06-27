Sudan's RSF commander announces a unilateral truce over Eid

Sudan's RSF paramilitary commander announced on Monday a unilateral truce during Muslims' Eid al Adha.
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said in an audio recording aired on Al Arabiya TV the truce will be effective on Tuesday and Wednesday.
