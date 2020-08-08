Suicide car bomber explodes outside Somali army base

Suicide car bomber explodes outside Somali military base

AP
AP, Nairobi,
  • Aug 08 2020, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 14:39 ist

A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber has detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia's capital.

Colonel Ahmed Muse says the bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district.

There is no immediate word on casualties.

Witnesses say ambulance sirens can be heard as police cordon off the scene. Huge clouds of smoke are billowing.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets military sites in Mogadishu. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Somalia
Bomb Blast

What's Brewing

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Colour-changing butterfly bred at Bannerghatta park

Colour-changing butterfly bred at Bannerghatta park

Is TikTok more of a parenting problem?

Is TikTok more of a parenting problem?

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

 