Supermarket shooting in Tennessee, nine reported injured

A shooter opened fire at a supermarket near Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, police said, with nine people reportedly injured as officers rushed to the scene.
The incident occurred at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, a suburban town east of Memphis.
"Memphis Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Kroger (and) assisting with securing the perimeter," the police said on Twitter, giving no further details.
Local news outlet Fox 13 said nine people were confirmed to have been injured.
