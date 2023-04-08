'Suspicious' Afghan man sneaks into Pakistan PM's house

A suspicious man sneaked inside the house of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif despite tight security arrangements at the residence of the chief executive of the country, Pakistani media reported on Saturday.

Security personnel deputed there did not know how the man entered the PM's residence, Geo News reported. It also added that the suspect claims to be a resident of Afghanistan.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Islamabad Police.

Security agencies have acquired the CCTV footage from the PM's residence, which shows the suspect lurking around, and are trying to determine how he entered.