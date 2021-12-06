Suu Kyi's sentence reduced from four years to two

The sentence was reduced after a partial pardon by the head of the military-appointed government

Aung San Suu Kyi. Credit: AFP File Photo

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has had her sentence reduced from four years to two years after a partial pardon by the head of the military-appointed government, the country's state television reported late Monday.

Earlier on Monday, a court in Myanmar found Suu Kyi, ousted in a February 1 coup, guilty of charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions, drawing international outrage at what some critics described as a "sham trial".

President Win Myint was sentenced to four years' detention, Myanmar's state-run broadcaster MRTV reported.

Both Suu Kyi and Win Myint will serve their sentences where they are currently being detained, in an undisclosed location, suggesting they will not be sent to prison.

