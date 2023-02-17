Syrian family of 7 dies in fire after surviving quake

Syrian family of seven dies in fire after surviving quake

The family had relocated to the central region of Konya from the southeastern Turkish city of Nurdagi, which was badly hit by the February 6 quake

AFP
AFP,
  • Feb 17 2023, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 16:30 ist
A resident stands in front of his destroyed home in Samandag, south of Hatay on February 16, 2023, ten days after a 7.8-magnitude struck the border region of Turkey and Syria. Credit: AFP Photo

Five Syrian children and their parents died on Friday in a fire that struck a Turkish home they moved to after surviving last week's earthquake, local media reported.

The family had relocated to the central region of Konya from the southeastern Turkish city of Nurdagi, which was badly hit by the February 6 quake, to stay with relatives.

The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude quake that hit southeastern Turkey and Syria has crossed 41,000 -- the deadliest natural disaster in the region in centuries.

The Anadolu state news agency said the five children were aged between four and 13.

Also Read | Turkey eyes post-quake reconstruction, Syrians seek more aid

"We saw the fire but we could not intervene. A girl was rescued from the window," local resident Muhsin Cakir told Anadolu.

The 11 Turkish regions hit by the quake and its nearly 5,000 aftershocks are home to more than 1.74 million refugees, according to the United Nations.

Turkey is home to nearly four million Syrians in all.

Mazen Allouch, an official on the Syrian side of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, told AFP on Friday that the bodies 1,528 Syrians killed in the quake have been repatriated home so far.

Officials and medics said 38,044 people had died in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria, bringing the confirmed total to 41,732.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Syria
Turkey
Fire
Earthquake
World news

What's Brewing

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

 