Syrian opposition rescuers say hundreds of families still under quake rubble

Hundreds still under quake rubble: Syrian rescuers

The magnitude 7.8 quake hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria early on Monday

Reuters
Reuters, Amman,
  • Feb 07 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 14:25 ist
Emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Time is running out to save hundreds of families still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings after this week's devastating earthquake, the head of the Syrian opposition-run civil defence service said on Tuesday.

Raed al-Saleh told Reuters urgent help was needed from international groups for the rescue effort by the organisation known as the White Helmets in rebel-held northwest Syria, where hundreds were killed and injured.

Also Read | Quake footage shows Turkey’s buildings collapsing like pancakes: Expert explains why

"Every second means saving lives and we call on all humanitarian organisations to give material aid and respond to this catastrophe urgently," he said.

The magnitude 7.8 quake hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria early on Monday, toppling entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless.

Also Read | Syrian toddler survives quake, but mother and siblings perish

At least 1,602 people were killed in Syria and about 2,200 injured, according to figures.

Rescue teams worked early on Tuesday to free people trapped in the rubble of buildings in southern Turkey as the death toll in that country rose to nearly 5,000. 

