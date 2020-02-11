Taika Waititi wants Apple to fix 'horrendous' MacBook keyboards post Oscar win

Director Taika Waititi, the winner of best adapted screenplay Oscar, has slammed tech giant Apple for the "horrendous" keyboards of its MacBooks.

The writer-filmmaker, who became the first artiste of indigenous heritage to win an Academy Award, went off at a tangent about how the keyboards make him want to go back to writing on a personal computer.

The New Zealander director was answering a question on what writers should ask for in the next round the talks with producers ahead of Writers Guild talks.

"Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on. They have gotten worse, makes me want to go back to PCs because PC keyboard, the bounceback for your fingers is way better. And hands up who still uses a PC.

"You know what I'm talking about, it's a way better keyboard, and those Apple keyboards are horrendous. And especially as the computers -- as the laptops get newer and newer, here's the latest, the latest one, the latest new iMac, the keyboards are worse," Waititi said backstage after Oscars ceremony over the weekend.

The director even went on to blame the multinational company for causing "some shoulder problems".

"I've got, like, a sort of loose -- I don't know what you call it over here, this thing here, which is that tendon that goes from, like, the forearm down into the thumb. You know what I'm talking about, you guys who are writing.

"And what happens is you open the laptop and you're like this (poses). So the laptop -- you just got to fix those keyboards. WGA (Writers Guild Awards) needs to step in and actually do something," he said.

Waititi was recognised for his satirical anti-war directorial "Jojo Rabbit", based on Christine Leunens' book "Caging Skies", which was introduced to him by his mother.