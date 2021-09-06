Taliban claim complete control of Panjshir, the last bastion of resistance

Taliban claim complete control of last bastion Panjshir

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 06 2021, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 10:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Taliban have taken complete control of Panjshir province, the last area in Afghanistan being held by resistance forces, the Islamist militant group's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Monday.

There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the opposition group resisting Taliban forces.

 

