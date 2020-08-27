Taliban kills four civilians during clashes with Afghan forces in central flood-hit province

Taliban kills 4 civilians amid clash with Afghan forces

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Aug 27 2020, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 18:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Taliban fighters on Thursday killed four civilians during clashes with Afghan forces in central flood-hit Parwan province at a time when over 150 people lost their lives in the flash floods and rescue work was still underway, officials said.

Clashes were ongoing between Afghan and Taliban forces in Bagram, which is located in Parwan province and houses the biggest US military base.

The Taliban spokesman was not immediately available to confirm the latest violence at a time when peace talks between warring sides is expected to begin in coming weeks. 

Afganistan
Taliban
Flash flood

