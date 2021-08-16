Taliban report no clashes in Afghanistan day after they capture Kabul

Taliban officials said on Monday they had received no reports of any clashes from across the country a day after the militants seized the capital, Kabul, and the US-backed government collapsed.
"The situation is peaceful, as per our reports," one of the senior members of the Taliban said. They declined to be identified.
