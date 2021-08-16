Taliban report no clashes in Afghan after Kabul sieze

Taliban report no clashes in Afghanistan day after they capture Kabul

Reuters
Reuters, Tabul,
  • Aug 16 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 16:20 ist
A Taliban fighter mans a machinegun on top of a vehicle as they patrol along a street in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. Credit: AFP Photo

Taliban officials said on Monday they had received no reports of any clashes from across the country a day after the militants seized the capital, Kabul, and the US-backed government collapsed.

Also read: No flights leaving Kabul as desperate people crowd tarmac, says German official

"The situation is peaceful, as per our reports," one of the senior members of the Taliban said. They declined to be identified.

