Taliban seeks talks with international community on Afghan aid

The Taliban on Thursday demanded direct talks with the international community -- which does not officially recognise it -- on providing vital humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, according to a statement by a delegation visiting Geneva

The delegation of around 10 Taliban members, which is in Switzerland for talks with NGOs, "calls on the international community to move forward with the IE (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) on the basis of transparency and accountability, and to respond to the need for humanitarian assistance".

The statement added that it wanted "all aid agencies to assist Afghans in facilitating humanitarian aid and logistics, keep borders open, and create a safe corridor for humanitarian aid, convoys, cargo and staff".

Since the Taliban took power in Kabul in August 2021, after the departure of American and other international forces, a terrible economic and financial crisis has threatened more than half of the country's population with famine.

The UN has been advocating for months for an easing of the sanctions imposed on Kabul since August 2021 to avoid the collapse of the country.

The Taliban delegation, led by Minister of Health, Qalander Ebad, was invited to Geneva by the NGO Appel de Geneve, which campaigns for the protection of civilians in conflict zones and which has been active for many years in Afghanistan.

The visit was also an opportunity to meet the head of the World Health Organization and hold talks with the Red Cross as well as European diplomats, including representatives of the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

All meetings were held behind closed doors.

Switzerland said on Thursday that the visit "does not constitute legitimisation or recognition" and stressed that it had clearly expressed its expectations about respect for human rights, international humanitarian law and the protection of the civilian population.

The international community has been particularly shocked by the treatment of girls and women, which has seen 20 years of progress that followed the ousting of the Taliban in 2001 reversed.

Check out DH's latest videos