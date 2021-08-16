Taliban sends mixed signals to India as it seizes control of Afghanistan

On September 26, 1996, after dragging the former Afghan President Mohammad Nazibullah out of the United Nations premises in Kabul and killing him, the gun-toting militants of the Taliban raided the Embassy of India in the capital of Afghanistan. They went on a rampage in the offices and residences within the premises of the embassy even after the housekeepers told them that all diplomats, including Azad Singh Toor, who was then New Delhi’s acting envoy to Kabul, had already returned to India.

A quarter century later, as its militants again marched into Kabul on Sunday, the Taliban is sending out mixed signals to New Delhi. It wants the world to believe that it was no longer the militant organisation that ran a near-medieval regime in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. So it assured that the diplomats of India, or for that matter, of any other country in Afghanistan would not be harmed. It, however, also did convey to New Delhi its displeasure over India’s policy choices in Afghanistan in the past.

The Government of India has over the past few months sought to reach out to certain sections of the Taliban. But its officials in New Delhi are aware that it would be difficult to build a new relationship with the Sunni Muslim militant organisation that was born out of the civil war in Afghanistan in 1990s – midwifed by the Pakistan Army and its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which wanted in its western neighbourhood a “strategic depth” and a leverage against its eastern neighbour India.

The Taliban’s early recruits were the Pashtun ‘Talibs’ or the students of the seminaries set up in northern Pakistan for refugees displaced by the civil war in Afghanistan. It initially gained popularity by promising to restore stability. It took over Kandahar in November 1994, expanded its footprints fast and, by September 1996, marched into Kabul, overthrowing the government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani. New Delhi severed diplomatic relations with Kabul just before the Taliban, led by radical cleric Mullah Omar, came to power in Afghanistan and enforced an austere version of Shariah, banning TV, denying women’s rights to education and work, punishing and executing women and other offenders in public.

The Taliban’s overt and covert support to the December 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines aircraft and the safe passage it ensured to the hijackers from Kandahar Airport to Pakistan along with the terrorists released by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government to secure safe return of the hostages left no one in New Delhi in doubt about its collusion with the outfits involved in regular terror attacks in India. The Taliban’s links with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and other anti-India terrorist organisations based in Pakistan were well documented in the later years, including in the records of the United Nations Security Council.

After Osama Bin Laden coordinated the al-Qaeda’s September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States from his bases in Afghanistan, President George Bush’s administration launched Operation Enduring Freedom and sent in troops, which soon resulted in the collapse of the Taliban Government in Kabul. Mullah Omar escaped to Quetta in Pakistan, where he stayed in hideouts, presumably under the protection of the ISI till his death in a hospital in 2013.

But his successor Mullah Baradar now seems all set to head a new Taliban Government in Kabul.