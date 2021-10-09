Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' Afghan government

Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' Afghan government

AFP
AFP, Doha,
  • Oct 09 2021, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 22:08 ist
Amir Khan Muttaqi. Credit: Reuters photo

The Taliban warned the United States not to "destabilise" the regime during their first face-to-face talks since the US withdrawal, its foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Saturday.

"We clearly told them that trying to destabilise the government in Afghanistan is good for no one," Muttaqi told the Afghan state news agency Bakhar, in a recorded statement translated by AFP.

Taliban
Afghanistan
United States
World news

