Tanzania: Man drowns while proposing to his lady love

In a shocking turn of events, a Lousiana man has drowned while proposing to his girlfriend underwater. Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were vacationing in Pemba Island, Tanzania.

The couple was staying in a wooden cabin with a bedroom submerged in the ocean. Weber proposed Kenesha by swimming underwater and holding a handwritten note against the bedroom windows, according to a video Antoine posted Friday on Facebook, before presenting a ring.

The note, carefully covered in plastic cover, read, "I can't hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. BUT...Everything I love about you I love more EVERY DAY!

However, Weber failed to get back to the surface.

"You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, 'Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!' " Antoine said in a subsequent Facebook post.