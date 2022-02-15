Tesla's Musk donated over $5.5 billion to charity in November

Musk donated over $5.5 billion to charity in November

Based on the November 18 closing price of Tesla shares, the donation was worth $5.53 billion

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of 5,044,000 shares in the world's most valuable automaker to a charity from November 19 to November 29 last year, its filing with US Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

Based on the November 18 closing price of Tesla shares, the donation was worth $5.53 billion.

The filing did not disclose the name of the charity.

Late last year, the billionaire sold $16.4 billion worth of shares after polling Twitter users about offloading 10 per cent of his stake in the electric-car maker.

He suggested that he needed to sell some of the stocks, regardless of the Twitter poll, to pay taxes associated with his exercise of options due to expire this year.

