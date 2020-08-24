Tests suggest Navalny was poisoned, German doctors say

Tests suggest Navalny was poisoned, German doctors say

International New York Times
International New York Times, Berlin,
  Aug 24 2020
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 21:36 ist

Doctors at the Berlin hospital who have been treating Alexei Navalny, the prominent Russian dissident who fell ill while on a flight to Moscow last week, said in a statement Monday that tests had revealed indications of poisoning but that his life was not in danger.

“The clinical findings indicate intoxication by a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors,” the doctors at Charité hospital said in a statement. “The specific substance has not been identified so far, and a further wide-ranging analysis has been initiated.”

The effect of the toxin “has been proven several times and in independent laboratories,” the statement said.

Navalny remained in an induced coma in stable condition, but his life was not in danger, according to the statement.

Alexei Navalny
Russia

