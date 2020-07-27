Texans' dilemma: Shelter from the coronavirus or the storm

Bartt Howe’s boat was his refuge from the pandemic. Battling diabetes and HIV, he knew that catching the coronavirus as well could kill him, so he had been living alone on the docked boat for three months.

Then Hurricane Hanna began to slam the Texas coast Saturday, forcing Howe to trade one deadly menace for another: To avoid injury or death in the hurricane, he had to risk infection ashore.

“I had managed to stay safe all this time, but the storm kicked me out of my boat,” he said. “Now here I am, back on land, on borrowed time.”

Corpus Christi, about 160 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border, was wrestling with a worsening virus outbreak when Hanna, a Category 1 hurricane, made landfall about 5 p.m. Saturday. Residents like Howe and area officials have had to figure out how to cope with two dueling crises, each complicating the response to the other.

More than 10,000 people in Nueces County, which includes Corpus Christi, have been infected with the coronavirus, and at least 140 people have died.

“When I saw that the hurricane was headed our way, I thought, ‘We have enough problems,’” said the mayor of Corpus Christi, Joe McComb.

Only about 10 people sought shelter in the county Saturday night, said Annette Rodriguez, the county public health director. The relatively low-stakes storm allowed area officials to assess how to help people evacuate safely while diminishing the spread of the virus.

“Having two events tied together, it is just a huge challenge,” Rodriguez said. “It was definitely a good trial run.”

Residents woke Sunday to a battered region. The Red Cross reported some severe flooding in coastal areas, widespread power outages and property damage, but no severe injuries.

Howe, 49, was one of the handful of people who sought shelter Saturday night at a high school in Kingsville, a rural town about 45 miles from Corpus Christi. He returned to Harbor El Sol Marina in Corpus Christi Bay Sunday to check on his 27-foot boat, Sera Sera, a name he found ironic now.

“What will be, will be,” he said. “And that’s how it is.”