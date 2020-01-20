Thai central bank says eases housing loan rules, effective Monday

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • Jan 20 2020, 13:08pm ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2020, 18:21pm ist
representative image.

Thailand's central bank has relaxed mortgage lending rules to help certain home buyers borrow more and make lower down payments, a deputy governor said on Monday.

Under the changes, effective on Monday, the central bank will allow buyers of first homes worth less than 10 million baht ($329,489) to borrow an extra 10% for furniture, Ronadol Numnonda told a briefing.

Buyers of second houses worth less than 10 million baht will be allowed to make a downpayment of 10% if the mortgage on the first home has been paid off for at least two years, versus three years, required earlier, otherwise, a 20% downpayment will still apply. (1 = 30.35 baht) 

Thailand
Bangkok
housing loans
