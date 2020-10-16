Thai king says people should love country and monarchy

Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn says people should love country and monarchy

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • Oct 16 2020, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 20:13 ist
A pro-democracy demonstrator holds a placard as they walk past a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn said "the country needs people who love the country and love the monarchy", in pre-recorded comments broadcast on state television on Friday from an event a day earlier.

The king has made no direct comment on three months of protests that have called for curbs to his powers as well as for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former military ruler.

The king was addressing a group of ex-communists in northern Thailand.

"All your experience and the things that you've done. You can teach the new generation of your experience. This will be greatly useful," he told them.

Thailand

