Thai mass shooter killed at shopping mall

Thai mass shooter killed at shopping mall

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • Feb 09 2020, 08:39am ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2020, 08:39am ist
Thai security forces enter a shopping mall chasing the hidden shooter after a mass shooting in front of the Terminal 21, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9, 2020. (Reuters photo)

Thai security forces on Sunday killed a soldier after he carried out a shooting rampage that left at least 21 people dead, police and military sources said.

They said he has been killed at the shopping mall where he was holed up in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Thailand
shooter
Comments (+)
 