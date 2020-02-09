Thai mass shooter killed at shopping mall

Thai security forces on Sunday killed a soldier after he carried out a shooting rampage that left at least 21 people dead, police and military sources said.
They said he has been killed at the shopping mall where he was holed up in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)