Thailand reports 28 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

AFP,
  • Apr 13 2020, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 12:21 ist
Thailand reported 28 new coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths on Monday.

Of the new cases, 18 are linked to previous cases, 7 without connection to old cases, and 3 are Thai nationals who had traveled to South Sulawesi province, Indonesia for a religious gathering last month.

The majority of the new cases are in the capital Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,579 cases and 40 fatalities, while 1,288 patients have recovered and gone home.

