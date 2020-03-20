Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus infections

Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus infections for total of 322

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • Mar 20 2020, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 15:04 ist
Protective face masks sold by a vendor are seen hanging on a fence following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. (Credit: Reuters)

Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 322, a health official said on Friday, with the majority located in Bangkok, the capital.

A group of 41 new cases is linked to earlier infections, while another, of nine, centres on overseas arrivals and contact with foreigners, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the disease control department, told a news conference.

 

