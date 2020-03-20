Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus infections for total of 322

Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 322, a health official said on Friday, with the majority located in Bangkok, the capital.
Follow live updates of coronavirus cases here
A group of 41 new cases is linked to earlier infections, while another, of nine, centres on overseas arrivals and contact with foreigners, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the disease control department, told a news conference.
This is how social distancing will impact relationships
$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge
Coronavirus: Sri Lanka to impose national curfew
US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves
Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide
An enemy that never sleeps
Will suburban rail move ahead?
Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop
SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'
Dating in the time of coronavirus