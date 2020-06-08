Thailand reports 7 more coronavirus cases, all in quarantine

Thailand confirmed seven new coronavirus infections and no new deaths on Monday, with the new cases found in quarantine, taking the country to two weeks without a local transmission.

Thailand has reported 77 cases in the past 14 days and all were contained after being imported from overseas, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,119, with 58 deaths.