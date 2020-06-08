Thailand reports 7 more coronavirus cases

Thailand reports 7 more coronavirus cases, all in quarantine

  Jun 08 2020
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 13:25 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Thailand confirmed seven new coronavirus infections and no new deaths on Monday, with the new cases found in quarantine, taking the country to two weeks without a local transmission.

Thailand has reported 77 cases in the past 14 days and all were contained after being imported from overseas, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,119, with 58 deaths.

 

