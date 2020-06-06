Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports 2 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A vendor wearing a face mask waits for customers at a Buddhist amulet market in Bangkok. Credit: AFP Photo

Thailand on Saturday reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, taking its total confirmed cases to 3,104 infections and 58 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

The two cases are men who returned from Russia and Kuwait and are in quarantine, where most of Thailand's recent cases have been detected, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, an assistant spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre. There are 2,971 patients who have recovered

