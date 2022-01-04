Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty in fraud trial

AFP
AFP, San Francisco,
  • Jan 04 2022, 07:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 07:34 ist
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty as verdict comes down at her trial in San Jose. Credit: Reuters Photo

Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos, in a high-profile case seen as an indictment of Silicon Valley culture.

Jurors found Holmes guilty of tricking investors into pouring money into what she said was a revolutionary testing system, but also acquitted her on some charges, and failed to agree on others.

The 37-year-old now faces the possibility of years behind bars, in a case that put on trial the line between startup hustle and criminal dishonesty.

Holmes had vowed to revolutionize diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just drops of blood, a vision that drew high-profile backers and made her a billionaire by the age of 30.

