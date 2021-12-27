There is no freedom of speech, living or even breathing in Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto

Democracy in Pakistan only exists on paper, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday while speaking on the 14th death anniversary of the slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Baksh, Geo News reported.

Highlighting the issues that the country is facing, Bilawal said that in Pakistan, there is no freedom of speech, freedom of living, or even breathing.

"We had said that democracy is the best revenge and hence, we restored the system despite all the ill-practices," he said, adding that democracy was snatched from the people of Pakistan, the report said. "Pakistanis are bearing the burden of a puppet and selected government."

PPP chairman was of the view that his party fought terrorism while the incumbent government is negotiating over the blood of Army Public School (APS) martyrs, adding that the prime minister and president of Pakistan have surrendered to terrorists.

Speaking on the occasion, former Pakistan president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari said that the people of Pakistan are not destined to remain poor forever. He said that only one person can change the fate of poor people and that is Bilawal, adding that the time is not far when the PPP government would come to power once again.

"I am fulfilling the promises made to Benazir Bhutto, and will continue to do so," he said.

