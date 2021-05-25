These airlines, nations have issued advisory on Belarus

The arrest of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich has sparked a furious outcry from world leaders who have described it as an "act of state terrorism".

According to reports, the 26-year-old and his Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega were detained on May 23 after a Ryanair flight was pulled from its Athens-to-Vilnius route and — accompanied by a Belarusian fighter jet — diverted to the capital city.

EU leaders on Monday agreed to cut Europe's air links with Belarus and urged EU-based airlines not to fly over its airspace, calling on Belarus to release Protasevich. Here is a rundown on the countries and airlines that have issued advisories against Belarus:

Belarusian airlines banned

In an unusually swift action, EU leaders banned Belarusian airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, imposed sanctions on officials linked to Sunday's flight diversion, and urged the International Civil Aviation Organization to start an investigation into the episode some described as state terrorism or piracy.

Air France, Finnair and Singapore Airlines became the latest carriers to suspend flights over Belarus on Tuesday after Minsk forced a jet to land to arrest a dissident. The announcements came a day after European Union leaders urged EU-based airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace.

'Avoid Belarusian airspace'

Ukraine banned its airlines to transit through Belarus airspace on Tuesday. Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Ukraine would ban flights to and from Belarus from Wednesday and prevent passengers arriving from Belarus from passing through its airports.

Scandinavian airline SAS, Germany's Lufthansa, and Latvia-based regional airline Air Baltic made similar announcements on Monday. Britain also issued instructions for British aircraft to avoid Belarusian airspace while Ukraine decided to halt direct flights between the two countries and over Belarus.

Western leaders have accused Belarusian authorities of essentially hijacking a European plane, while Minsk claimed it had reacted to secure the flight and invited international aviation groups to study the circumstances of the flight diversion over Belarusian airspace due to what it said was a bomb threat.

Late on Monday, Belarus state TV released a video of Protasevich confessing to organising mass unrest in Belarus, an offence punishable by up to 15 years in jail. His allies say the video was made under pressure from authorities.

The incident comes as the European Union is set to discuss toughening its existing sanctions against Belarus, imposed over the crackdown by the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko on opposition protesters, at a pre-planned summit on Monday.

