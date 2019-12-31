They made the world take notice

Despair, discovery and disaster defined the decade gone by. From cutting edge innovations that opened up new frontiers of progress to unprecedented human sufferings sparked by bloody wars, migrations and climate change, the last ten years changed the world forever.

But even as the economic crisis, environmental catastrophe and social turmoil threaten to intensify, the future also beckons with qualified hope. Promising breakthroughs in healthcare, rising connectivity and a yearning for global collaboration could potentially shape a better future.