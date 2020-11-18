Thieves steal $6.6 million of Apple products in UK

Thieves steal $6.6 million of Apple products in UK truck heist

The thieves targeted the truck on a slip road to the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 18 2020, 00:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 00:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

British police are hunting for thieves who made off with 5 million pounds ($6.6 million) worth of Apple products from iPhones to watches after tying up a driver and security guard during a truck heist in central England.

The thieves targeted the truck on a slip road to the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire last Tuesday evening, tying up the driver and guard whom they left behind, before they took the vehicle to a nearby industrial estate.

There they transferred the trailer onto another truck, and drove it about nine miles to the town of Lutterworth where 48 pallets of the Apple goods including watches, iPhone 11s, Air Pods, iPads and chargers were loaded into a third vehicle.

No weapons were used in the heist, and although the driver and security guard sustained minor injuries while being tied up, they were not hurt.

"However, as you can image this was a very traumatic ordeal for them both," a police spokeswoman said.

Police, who did not disclose how many criminals were involved, said they wanted to speak to "anyone who may have been offered any Apple products for sale in unusual circumstances, or who knows of anyone who is selling such items at low-cost prices".

Apple did not respond to a request for a comment.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Apple
iPhones
UK
robbery

What's Brewing

What is it like to take part in a Covid vaccine trial?

What is it like to take part in a Covid vaccine trial?

'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'

'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'

Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK

Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

 