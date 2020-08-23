Things coming back to normal in China after pandemic

In Shanghai, restaurants and bars in many neighbourhoods are teeming with crowds. In Beijing, thousands of students are heading back to campus for the fall semester. In Wuhan, where the coronavirus emerged eight months ago, water parks and night markets are packed elbow to elbow, buzzing like before.

While the United States and much of the world are still struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic, life in many parts of China has in recent weeks become strikingly normal. Cities have relaxed social distancing rules and mask mandates, and crowds are again filling tourist sites, movie theatres and gyms.

The scenes of revelry stand in stark contrast to the early days of the pandemic when China was its centre and the government imposed sweeping lockdowns.

Now, after months of travel restrictions and citywide testing drives, locally transmitted cases of the virus in China are near zero, according to official data. On Sunday, China reported no new locally transmitted cases for the seventh consecutive day. The 12 new infections it reported were all imported, bringing China’s total number of confirmed cases to 84,951, with at least 4,634 deaths.

China’s leaders, hoping to stimulate the economy, are eager for people to get back to work and start shopping and travelling again. But they are also taking a cautious approach, requiring movie theatres and tourist sites, for example, to operate at half-capacity.

Authorities continue to restrict travel in the Xinjiang region in western China, where an outbreak last month prompted a lockdown. China still prohibits most foreigners from entering the country, for fear that they could bring the virus.

While China is not the only place where restrictions have eased, the return of some normalcy has become a point of national pride and fodder for the country’s vast propaganda apparatus. The state news media is pointing to the return of large gatherings and classes as evidence of China’s superior response to the virus, especially compared with the United States and other Western countries whose officials are still struggling with it.

But China could still face a COVID-19 resurgence, experts warn, especially as the weather cools and people spend more time indoors.

“They still need to be cautious,” said David Hui, director of the Stanley Ho Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “Mass gatherings and mass celebrations should not be encouraged.”