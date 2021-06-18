'This is madness': Mona Lisa copy sold for 2.9 mn euros in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy sold for 2.9 mn euros in Paris auction

Reuters, Paris,
  • Jun 18 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 22:49 ist
A woman looks at the Hekking "Mona Lisa", a reproduction of Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa, painted on canvas by an unknown artist from the 17th century and up for an online sale at Christie’s auction house in Paris, France, June 11, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

A European collector has bought a 17th-century copy of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa painting for 2.9 million euros ($3.4 million), a record for a Mona Lisa reproduction, in an auction at Christie's in Paris on Friday.

Known as the "Hekking Mona Lisa," after its owner who unsuccessfully argued that a copy he had bought in the 1950s was the real thing, is one of many reproductions of the original, which hangs in the Paris Louvre museum.

"This is madness, this is an absolute record for a Mona Lisa reproduction," a Christie's spokeswoman said.

She said there had been 14 bidders in an international auction and that in the last hour, the bids soared from 500,000 to 2.4 million euros, before a final bid of 2.9 million was made.

The Louvre's original is not for sale. But in 2017, Christie's New York sold da Vinci’s "Salvator Mundi" for $450 million to an unidentified telephone bidder, making it the most expensive piece of art ever sold at auction. 

