This restaurant charges you Rs 27 for every 'stupid question'

Do you have the habit of asking 'stupid questions' at restaurants? If yes, then you must not go to this restaurant or you would be charged Rs 27.01 for your 'stupid question'.

While some Indian restaurants made news recently for charging a hefty amount on bananas and raw eggs, a restaurant in the United States made news for charging customers for asking stupid questions.

Tom's Diner, a restaurant situated in Colorado, United States, charges the customers 38 cents for the questions that they think are stupid. The rule has been in place ever since the diner opened in 1999, according to News18.

The restaurant came into limelight after a Reddit user posted a picture of the bill, showing the money charged for 'Stupid Questions'.

However, a Reddit user who used to work in the restaurant commented, "Servers didn't actually put this on the bill unless a customer requested it. It was on the menu for entertainment value. A lot of times, customers would be disappointed at not being charged for asking a stupid question so they'd ask and a server would then add it."

($1 = Rs 74.04)