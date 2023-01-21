This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

This zoo let people name roaches after their exes as a Valentine's day gift

The Name-a-roach initiative got a lot of traction on social media where netizens asked the zoo to update them on the top ten names they received

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 21 2023, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 22:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Even if we get over our ex, the one thing we may never get over is the wasted time/energy/space and well, money, because love is an expensive affair these days.

While there is a plethora of adjectives to describe the 'ex category' of people, the one thing we may all agree with is that they all belong in the zoo.

Having said that, a zoo in Canada took punishing our exes who bugged us a little too seriously when they started an initiative where one could name a cockroach after their exes. A campaign that has now been closed was a valentine's day special that blew the minds of the twitterati.

The Name-a-roach initiative got a lot of traction on social media where netizens asked the zoo to update them on the top ten names they get, perhaps to stay away from roaches most likely to break one's heart. 

"Naming opportunities are not limited to exes - you can name a roach after your boss, ex-friend, relative, or anyone else that has been 'bugging' you," Kelsey Godel, Donor Stewardship and Engagement Coordinator for the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy told CTV News Toronto.

According to a report in NDTV, the zoo had mentioned on their website that 'The Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy' respect all creatures - big and small. Cockroaches play a very integral ecological role in their rainforest homes by helping to decompose forest litter and animal fecal matter and are, in turn, food for many other animals. Despite their hair-raising reputation, cockroaches undeniably play a vital role in the sustainability of plant and animal habitats.'' 

However, not everyone responded to the campaign well. One Twitter user slammed the zoo for "general lack of respect” that they were promoting and another user called whoever came up with the idea a “horrible human being.” 

“Breaking up with someone can be a traumatic experience. People hurt mentally and often resort to physical pain. Shame on you! Whoever signed off on this idiotic idea is a horrible human being”

Despite the mixed responses, the campaign was brought to an end just a few days after its commencement owing to the overwhelming response.

Looks like the roaches in the Toronto zoo are going to have to deal with new names given to them out of sheer hate. On the bright side, at least they do not know about it.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Valentines day
Toronto
World news
Canada

What's Brewing

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

Does Covid-19 make you more vulnerable to infections?

Does Covid-19 make you more vulnerable to infections?

Is drinking apple cider vinegar bad for your teeth?

Is drinking apple cider vinegar bad for your teeth?

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

 