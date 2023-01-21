This zoo let people name roaches after their exes as a Valentine's day gift

Even if we get over our ex, the one thing we may never get over is the wasted time/energy/space and well, money, because love is an expensive affair these days.

While there is a plethora of adjectives to describe the 'ex category' of people, the one thing we may all agree with is that they all belong in the zoo.

Having said that, a zoo in Canada took punishing our exes who bugged us a little too seriously when they started an initiative where one could name a cockroach after their exes. A campaign that has now been closed was a valentine's day special that blew the minds of the twitterati.

Roses are red; violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine's Day ❤️ For more information or to symbolically name-a-roach: https://t.co/maFh8siDB5 🪳 pic.twitter.com/ZdB8EfUSjD — Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (@TZWConservancy) January 15, 2023

The Name-a-roach initiative got a lot of traction on social media where netizens asked the zoo to update them on the top ten names they get, perhaps to stay away from roaches most likely to break one's heart.

"Naming opportunities are not limited to exes - you can name a roach after your boss, ex-friend, relative, or anyone else that has been 'bugging' you," Kelsey Godel, Donor Stewardship and Engagement Coordinator for the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy told CTV News Toronto.

According to a report in NDTV, the zoo had mentioned on their website that 'The Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy' respect all creatures - big and small. Cockroaches play a very integral ecological role in their rainforest homes by helping to decompose forest litter and animal fecal matter and are, in turn, food for many other animals. Despite their hair-raising reputation, cockroaches undeniably play a vital role in the sustainability of plant and animal habitats.''

However, not everyone responded to the campaign well. One Twitter user slammed the zoo for "general lack of respect” that they were promoting and another user called whoever came up with the idea a “horrible human being.”

“Breaking up with someone can be a traumatic experience. People hurt mentally and often resort to physical pain. Shame on you! Whoever signed off on this idiotic idea is a horrible human being”

Despite the mixed responses, the campaign was brought to an end just a few days after its commencement owing to the overwhelming response.

Due to the overwhelming success of our Name-a-Roach Valentine’s Day Special and the orders exceeding our current capacity to fulfill all requests promptly, we are closing out the campaign later today 🪳 pic.twitter.com/WaNjgzEVsJ — Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (@TZWConservancy) January 19, 2023

Looks like the roaches in the Toronto zoo are going to have to deal with new names given to them out of sheer hate. On the bright side, at least they do not know about it.