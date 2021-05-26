Three arrested over Italian cable car disaster

Three arrested over Italian cable car disaster

On Sunday, the braking mechanism on the wire bearing the weight of the cabin failed to engage

Reuters
Reuters, Rome,
  • May 26 2021, 14:37 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 14:38 ist
A photo grabbed from an aerial video taken and handout on May 23, 2021 by The Italian Firefighters "Vigili del Fuoco" shows rescuers working by a cable car that crashed to the ground in the resort town of Stresa on the shores of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region. Credit: AFP Photo

Three people were arrested on Wednesday over a cable car crash in northern Italy that killed 14 people after a prosecutor said the safety brake mechanism had been deactivated, police told Reuters.

On Sunday the gondola on a cable way connecting the town of Stresa, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, to the nearby Mottarone mountain, plunged to the ground, killing all aboard apart from a five-year-old Israeli boy.

Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspected involuntary manslaughter and negligence.

Also read: 14 killed in Italian cable car accident

A Carabinieri police officer said they had arrested the owner of Ferrovie Mottarone, the company that manages the cable way, its director, and the manager of the cable way.

Luca Geminale, Captain of the Carabinieri police in the city of Verbania, said that in order to get round problems with the cable car mechanism, the three men had made use of a device that stopped the emergency brake from working.

Lieutenant colonel Alberto Cicognani told broadcaster RAI that the three had deactivated the emergency brake, which had been kicking in repeatedly and preventing the service from operating as it should.

On Sunday, the braking mechanism on the wire bearing the weight of the cabin failed to engage and the gondola slid backwards before apparently hitting a pylon and tumbling to earth, where it rolled down the steep slope before hitting trees.

Ferrovie Mottarone was not immediately available for comment.

The cable car underwent major maintenance work between 2014 and 2016. Checks were carried out in 2017 and again last year by specialist technicians.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

cable car
Italy

What's Brewing

Beyond Dance: TikTok strikes a chord with food

Beyond Dance: TikTok strikes a chord with food

Cyclone Yaas: Seawater gushes into coastal areas

Cyclone Yaas: Seawater gushes into coastal areas

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

The Caribbean conundrum: Tourism unites, Covid divides

The Caribbean conundrum: Tourism unites, Covid divides

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

This Galapagos tortoise is from species thought extinct

This Galapagos tortoise is from species thought extinct

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Covid-19 fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles crises

Covid-19 fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles crises

 