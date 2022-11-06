Three dead in Tanzania plane crash

Three dead in Tanzania plane crash

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 06 2022, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 19:50 ist
Rescuers attempt to recover the Precision Air passenger plane that crashed into Lake Victoria in Bukoba. Credit: Reuters Photo

 Three people died when a plane carrying dozens of passengers plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday as it approached the northwestern city of Bukoba, the fire and rescue service said.

"Three are reported dead. Rescue is ongoing," it said in a statement, after 26 survivors were pulled to safety following the crash of the Precision Air plane, which was flying from financial capital Dar es Salaam with 43 people aboard.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tanzania
Plane Crash
World news

What's Brewing

Rare presence of snow leopard recorded in the Valley

Rare presence of snow leopard recorded in the Valley

UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'

UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'

Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash

Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash

Andaman, the hidden gem of India

Andaman, the hidden gem of India

No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!

No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!

Winsome wine

Winsome wine

A restless ride through life

A restless ride through life

Singer Aaron Carter found dead in his home

Singer Aaron Carter found dead in his home

An ineffective ban on the sale of acid

An ineffective ban on the sale of acid

DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter

DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter

 