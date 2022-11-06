Three dead in Tanzania plane crash

Three people died when a plane carrying dozens of passengers plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday as it approached the northwestern city of Bukoba, the fire and rescue service said.
"Three are reported dead. Rescue is ongoing," it said in a statement, after 26 survivors were pulled to safety following the crash of the Precision Air plane, which was flying from financial capital Dar es Salaam with 43 people aboard.
