3-yr-old kid in US kills mother while playing with gun

Three-year-old child in US kills mother while playing with gun

The young boy was sitting in the child-seat in the back of a car, with his parents in the front

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 15 2022, 06:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 06:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A three-year-old American child accidentally shot and killed his mother while playing with a gun in the suburbs of Chicago, police said Monday.

The tragedy, all too common in the United States, took place on Saturday evening in the parking lot of a supermarket in Dolton, a suburb of the Midwestern city.

The young boy was sitting in the child-seat in the back of a car, with his parents in the front. Without anyone knowing how, he managed to get his hands on his father's pistol.

The child "began playing with it inside the car. At some point the child pulled the trigger," local police chief Robert Collins told AFP.

His mother, Daejah Bennett, 22, was shot in the back of the neck. She was rushed to a Chicago hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The father was taken into custody while police investigated whether he possessed the gun legally and whether he should be faces charges, Collins said.

The death is just one in a staggering series of comparable accidents.

"Every year, hundreds of children in the United States gain access to unsecured, loaded guns in closets and nightstand drawers, in backpacks and purses, or just left out," and shoot off rounds accidentally, according to a recent report by Everytown For Gun Safety.

The organization, which campaigns for better supervision of firearms and in particular for requirements that they be stored securely, estimates that "unintentional shootings" by minors cause an average of 350 deaths each year.

More generally, firearms are used in approximately 40,000 deaths a year in the United States, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

US news
Guns
Shooting

What's Brewing

Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy

Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt

Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

 